The ideal candidate will have proven strategy, business development and proposal experience, established customer and industry partner relationships, and outstanding leadership, and communication skills.The candidate will coordinate and manage all Air Force Operation business development activities focused on meeting or surpassing the Operation business development metrics (e.g., submits, wins).This includes pipeline management and prioritization, growth strategy development and implementation, and all capture and marketing activities (e.g., win strategy, teaming, white paper development, trade shows) that focus on growing the organization.Essential Job Functions:Sales, pipeline and proposal experience.Ability to multitask and manage multiple business development activities across multiple customers, multiple capabilities and multiple locations.Ability to engage, motivate and collaborate within a matrixed, multi-disciplinary environment.Extensive government-focused business development experience with excellent win rates.Excellent capture and proposal development expertise with color reviews, developing win themes, discriminators, value propositions and embedding this in the finished proposal product.In-depth knowledge of government contracting, acquisition trends and customer mission requirements and buying behaviors.Programmatic background with experience dealing with multiple contract types.Demonstrate impeccable leadership skills, outstanding business ethics, management rigor, in-depth customer knowledge, superior understanding of industry trends and competitive intelligence, and expert pricing strategies.Excellent negotiation skills.Highly developed oral and written communication and presentation skills to communicate effectively with senior managers, colleagues, industry partners and other stakeholders.Highly motivated to win new business and grow organization.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree in a technical discipline, Business, Marketing, Management, or related field required and ten (10) years of experience or a Master's degree and nine (9) years of experience.A current, active Secret security clearance is required for this position.Prior USAF Uniformed Service.Solid understanding and experience with Government procurement, contracting procedures and funding mechanisms, an advanced knowledge of Federal Government FARs and contracts.10+ years of management experience as capture manager and/or business developer with successful capture of large programs in areas related to Research and Development, System integration, Systems Engineering, Mission IT, Cyber, and other related technical services.Experience running diverse, geographically dispersed teamsProven full life cycle business development experience developing qualified pipelines aligned with corporate strategy.Successful capture leadership win record for solutions based bids greater than $50M in total value.Desired Skills:Top Secret security clearance highly preferred.