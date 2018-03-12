US Citizenship is required.

Designated or Random Drug Testing required.

Security Investigation

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

SPECIAL INFO:

As a condition of employment at NGA, persons being considered for employment must meet NGA fitness for employment standards.



- U.S. Citizenship Required

- Security Clearance (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information)

- Polygraph Test Required

- Position Subject to Drug Testing

- Two Year Probationary Period

- Direct Deposit Required

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

You must be able to obtain and retain a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information. In addition, you are subject to a Counterintelligence Polygraph examination in order to maintain access to Top Secret information. All employees are subject to a periodic examination on a random basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Refusal to take the examination may result in denial of access to Top Secret information, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.



Employees with SCI access and who are under NGA cognizance are required to submit a Security Financial Disclosure Report, SF-714, on an annual basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Failure to comply may negatively impact continued access to Top Secret information, Information Systems, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.



NGA utilizes all processes and procedures of the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS). Non-executive NGA employees are assigned to five distinct pay bands based on the type and scope of work performed. The employee's base salary is established within their assigned pay band based on their unique qualifications. A performance pay process is conducted each year to determine a potential base pay salary increase and/or bonus. An employee's annual performance evaluation is a key factor in the performance pay process. Employees on term or temporary appointments are not eligible to apply for internal assignment opportunity notices.



This position is a DCIPS position in the Excepted Service under 10 U.S.C. 1601. DoD Components with DCIPS positions apply Veterans' Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 USC, in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement. If you are an external applicant claiming veterans' preference, as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., you must self-identify your eligibility in our ERecruit application.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: For this particular job, applicants must meet all competencies reflected under the Mandatory Qualification Criteria to include education (if required). Online resumes must demonstrate qualification by providing specific examples and associated results, in response to the announcement's mandatory criteria specified in this vacancy announcement:



1) Experience performing data manipulation, feature extraction, and attribution of bathymetric data independently;

2) Experience taking acquired Bathymetric/Hydrographic materials and Maritime safety source information; and evaluate it for updating existing navigational products;

3) Experience utilizing GIS knowledge and skills to evaluate and release Bathymetric data for existing navigational products also mission specific data sets and graphics tailored to specific customer needs;

4) Experience work independently or in a team environment in support of mission requirements and success.



EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: A. Education: Bachelor's degree in Geography, Geology, Hydrography, Hydrology, Marine Sciences, Oceanography, Physical Science, Remote Sensing, or a related discipline, or, a Bachelor's degree with 30 semester hours of coursework in the above disciplines. Designation as an American Congress on Surveying and Mapping-The Hydrographic Society of America (ACSM-THSOA) Certified Hydrographer is highly desired. -OR- B. Combination of Education and Experience: A minimum of 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of coursework in any area list in option A, plus experience that demonstrates the ability to successfully perform the duties associated with this work. As a rule, every 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of college work is equivalent to one year of experience. Candidates should show that their combination of education and experience totals 4 years. -OR- C. Experience: Six years of experience in the disciplines of Hydrography or Bathymetry that includes marine surveying, the use of current GIS tools, methods of research and analysis, application of hydrographic or bathymetric principles, or work related to the disciplines listed above.



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENT: Distinguish principal colors and shades/hues of principal colors; Near visual acuity of 20/20 or better with or without corrective lenses; Far visual acuity of 20/60 or better binocular with or without corrective lenses.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: In addition to the mandatory qualifications, experience in the following is desired:



1) IHO Cat B or higher certification with Maritime navigation experience using NGA related products;

2) Experience coordinating with customers and providers of bathymetric source data to develop clear, realistic product and service requests.

3) Experience creating bathymetrically enhanced geospatial graphical displays and textual reports;

4) Experience merging geospatial data and maritime safety information;

5) Experience utilizing critical thinking and problem solving skills to recommend process and tool improvement methodologies.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applicants are NOT required to submit a cover letter. The entire cover letter cannot exceed the specified limits provided in the Cover Letter field (3,000 characters). Pages exceeding this limit will not be considered. THE COVER LETTER IS RECOMMENDED BUT IS NOT REQUIRED FOR EMPLOYMENT CONSIDERATION WITH THE NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY.

APPLICANT EVALUATION PROCESS: Applicants will be evaluated for this job opportunity in three stages:



1) All applicants will be evaluated using the Mandatory Qualification Criteria,

2) Qualified applicants will then be evaluated by an expert or panel of experts using a combination of qualification criteria to determine the best-qualified candidates,

3) Best-qualified applicants may then be further evaluated through an interview process.



Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the Assignment Description, Additional Information Provided By the Selecting Official, and the Qualification Requirements; and then construct their resumes to highlight their most relevant and significant experience and education for this job opportunity. This description should include examples that detail the level and complexity of the performed work. Applicants are encouraged to provide any education information referenced in the announcement. If education is listed as a mandatory requirement, only degrees obtained from an institution accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Secretary, US Department of Education will be accepted.



In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e., retired under section 8336(d)(1) or 8414(b)(1)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)



