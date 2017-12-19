Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Group Fitness Instructor - Yates Memorial Field House

Georgetown University, as a leading American and Jesuit institution, is committed to the cultivation of the whole person; the training not only of the intellect and spirit, but also the body. With this in mind, the Yates Memorial Field House was built to meet the recreational, instructional, and intramural sport needs of the entire University Community. As the primary recreation facility for Georgetown University, Yates offers comprehensive recreational programming to serve the needs of university students, faculty and staff.

The Group Fitness Instructor designs and leads members through safe and effective workouts.

Requirements

Engaging and self-motivated with a passion for helping individuals achieve their fitness goals

Excellent verbal and nonverbal communication skills

Knowledge of basic anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, group class structure, proper form, and cueing

Successful completion of Group Fitness/Exercise Instructor course and a national certification from a reputable certifying organization - for example, ACE, AFAA, Zumba, and Mad Dogg

First Aid/CPR/AED certification

