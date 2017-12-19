Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate University Registrar for Academic Records, Office of the University Registrar - Main Campus

Academic Records, one of three reporting units in the University Registrar's Office, is responsible for the online registration system, grading, maintenance of academic records, graduation degrees and rank, and provides transcript and certification services; the registration processes for which this unit is responsible include preregistration, completion, registration, and add/drop.

The Associate University Registrar for Academic Records ensures quality service to faculty, students and alumni through timely and accurate supervision of the production, maintenance, and certification of online and paper credit and non-credit academic records of students in the Main Campus schools in the interpretation and implementation of university academic policies and accepted guidelines of professional practice and government regulations. The Associate University Registrar reports directly to the Associate Vice President and University Registrar and Assistant Provost. Reporting to the Associate Vice President and University Registrar, the Associate Registrar has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leadership and Supervision

Manages direct reports and respective units to ensure integrity and confidentiality of records. processing and maintenance by interpreting, evaluating and applying FERPA, and enforcing academic and student records' policies and procedures.

Recruits, interviews, and hires qualified staff in accordance with proper university personnel policies and procedures.

Insures proper training of staff for all student records' processes, and provides guidance on office procedures and university policies.

Plans for peak staffing needs and coordinate temporary coverage as necessary.

Evaluates staff for merit review, discipline, and termination.

Academic Processes

Directs the implementation of the Office of the Registrar Schedule of Events to ensure efficient processing of all academic data in order to provide quality services to students, faculty, deans and departments.

Coordinates closely with the Director of Student Services for Georgetown Downtown and School of Foreign Service-Qatar Assistant Registrar to ensure they are informed and in sync with the Schedule of Events and other Main Campus procedures and processes.

Insures quality student service through the transcript and certification processes.

Oversees responses and data results concerning student records, such as immunization compliance, honors and awards, time status, and academic level from deans, faculty, students, staff, and outside clientele.

Through the Assistant Registrar for Athletic Eligibility, VA and Certifications, directs timely and accurate certification of the records of current students and alumni, including the Clearinghouse, Veterans Administration, and NCAA enrollment certifications.

Through the Supervisor for Transcripts, directs the timely and accurate production of the transcripting of the academic records for degree and non-degree students.

Graduations Processes

Oversees the grades, student status, and graduation processes through the student information system (Banner, MyAccess) and directs the records staff.

Monitors student academic standing and provides University Registrar with accurate data.

Oversees the degree clearance process by working closely with the deans in ensuring curricular and expected degree data is accurate, applications to graduate are updated, grades are complete, official credentials from other institutions are submitted, transcripts' data and format are reviewed, and diploma order lists are proofed for accuracy and completeness.

Directs grade recording by monitoring correspondence from the faculty and deans, and by providing timely status reports on deficiencies and missing grades.

Monitors grading deadlines, submission of incomplete grades, and updating incomplete grades to administrative failures after the deadline.

Reviews and processes grade, program, transcript changes.

Coordinates and counsels with University Registrar, Deputy University Registrar, Associate and Assistant Deans concerning these processes.

Policies and Compliance

Insures implementation of student records policy and FERPA requirements by academic records staff.

Collaborating with the Associate and Assistant Registrars, effectively plans and provides adequate staff for peak periods to meet deadlines and to prevent unnecessary stress on the staff.

Manages the archive imaging of student records, maintaining accurate inventory of all records - active, inactive, and archived.

Transcript Administration

Coordinates with Associate and Assistant Deans on reports to facilitate grading, graduation, academic deficiencies, posting of Leaves of Absence. and discontinuance of study.

Coordinates review of transcripts by the Registrar's staff for transfer credits, texts added, and sequence of terms.

Insures decisions of the Honor Council regarding violations are accurately reflected on the academic records of the students.

Representation and Response

Serves as a vital resource to deans, faculty, staff, and students on a broad range of issues including, but not limited to, academic programs and courses, academic standing, grading and graduation.

Participates in professional meetings to insure professional development of the office and representation of Georgetown in professional organizations.

Responds with emphasis on quality student service and professionalism.

Prevents run-arounds by reaching out to get answers if necessary.

Requirements

Master's degree

5 to 8 years of progressively responsive administrative experience - preferably in higher education with significant supervisory experience or directing operations in an office or unit and/or project management and/or systems implementation experience

Strong working knowledge of external regulatory rules and regulations, as well as monitoring and enforcing them

Ability to accomplish defined objectives with minimal direct supervision

Knowledge of complex work processes

Ability to multi-task; to plan, organize and implement single or multiple job tasks; to prioritize work assignments and deliverables; and to apply common sense and logic in making prudent and sound decisions are all required for success in this position

Ability to apply information in high stress and conflict situations, comprehend complex problems and reach reasonable conclusions, and to use mental skills to recall, analyze and organize information to make complex decisions to protect the academic integrity of students, faculty and Georgetown University

Ability to maintain confidentiality, tact, and diplomacy in all matters

Integrity of the highest order and accountability in the daily interactions

Knowledge of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA)

Experience in the use and management of student information systems - preference for Banner and Cognos experience

Demonstrable proficiency with PCs and related software, such as MS Office Suite - spreadsheets, databases, word processing, project management, flowcharting, internet, and interactive computing

Good communication skills (both verbal and written) and attention to detail

Ability to define problem both quantitatively and qualitatively, and then to generate potential solutions

Ability to use report generation and BI tools

Excellent analytical and customer service skills

