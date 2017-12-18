Home of the region's only dedicated orthopedic hospital - the Orthopaedic Hospital at Sentara Careplex

Designation as a Center of Excellence in weight loss surgery

Participant in the Sentara Cancer Network, the only accredited cancer network program in Virginia



Competitive pay plans

Comprehensive health care plans

Generous paid annual leave

Fully funded retirement plan and 403b plan

Long and short term disability

Tuition Reimbursement

Flex spending and life insurance



Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, Virginia is seeking a Director of Surgical Services. This position will be responsible for daily operations and execution of the strategic plan for all peri-operative areas associated with Sentara Careplex Hospital, including the 6 OR Main Operating Room, the 2 Orthopedic ORs, Port Warwick Ambulatory Surgery Center, 24 bed surgical/Ortho unit and the new Family Maternity Center. The position reports directly to the Vice President of Patient Care Services. Experience with Orthopedics, General Surgery, and GYN Surgery preferred.Sentara CarePlex Hospital is a technologically advanced, acute care hospital, and Certified Primary Stroke Center located in Hampton, Va.The 224-bed hospital offers an eICU® to monitor patients even more closely with state-of-the-art equipment and computer software. Sentara CarePlex Hospital provides care through advanced surgical programs, emergency cardiac intervention and fellowship-trainedSentara employees strive to make our communities healthier places to live. We're setting the standard for medical excellence within a vibrant, creative, and highly productive workplace. Our success is supported by a family-friendly culture that encourages community involvement and creates unlimited opportunities for development and growth. Sentara recognizes our employees by offering:You can expect employee recognition, performance rewards, plus countless services and programs to enhance work/life balance.

Assumes responsibility and accountability for strategic planning and success of surgical services. Responsible for increasing volumes that have strategic and positive financial impact on the current and future success of the hospital. Coordinates the development and marketing of new services. Contributes to the success of the hospital through achievement of system, hospital and departmental goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Management - 5 years

Preferred: Nursing - 10 years

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Master's degree preferred