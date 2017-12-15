PD17-64 Friday, 15th December 2017 Client Services East Deer Park200 East Deer Park DriveFull TimeHigh School Grade 14 Minimum $36,851

This position will provide administrative and program support for Client Services. Will provide customer service to internal and external clients. Duties include scheduling hearings, and monitoring client appointments, processing request for tenancy approvals (RFTA), generate mass mailings, performing data entry and clerical tasks, distributing mailings, responding to inquiries in person, by telephone and email, processing reports and other projects/tasks. Maintaining data using MS Excel, word, access and other agency databases. This position is also responsible for reviewing documentation for program updates and other duties as assigned.