Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Job Summary:

Westat is seeking a senior survey methodologist to work with a team of substantive and operational specialists to implement and evaluate surveys conducted for a wide variety of clients in both the public and private sectors.

Job Responsibilities:

Provide leadership to the survey methods unit.

Conduct methodological research to develop and improve survey procedures and capabilities.

Serve as a senior methodologist on survey projects.

Work on data collection projects to provide development and design expertise across all modes (in-person, telephone, self-administered) and share responsibility with project staff in development activities.

Initiate and lead research projects. Examples of the methodological areas that are of particular interest include, but are not limited to, nonresponse rates and nonresponse bias, mode effects, the use of paradata, questionnaire design, pretesting methods, the design and testing of web-based surveys, computer-based training for survey staff, experiments with surveys, and nonresponse and other survey error evaluations.



Job Requirements:

A Ph.D. in Survey Methodology or a related field with course work in Survey Methods and at least 10 years of work experience in survey methodology.

In doing methodological research, the candidate will work independently as part of a team with other senior members. Qualified candidate must have excellent written and oral communication skills, including a strong publication record; strong organizational skills; and the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

