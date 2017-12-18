Job Description

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor's Degree in transportation management, public administration, business administration, planning, engineering or a related field. A minimum of five (5) years of progressively responsible management/supervisory experience which includes at least two (2) years of mid-level management experience in bus/rail transit operations with a inter/intra city bus/rail fleet. Incumbent must possess demonstrated experience in the development, implementation and administration of policies and procedures necessary for the management of transit operations and the ability to coordinate, plan and direct major bus/rail operations functions.

In lieu of a 4-year Bachelor’s degree, will consider every 2 years of supervisory experience in bus/rail transit operations as equivalent to one (1) year of post high school education.

Possession of a valid motor vehicle operator’s license from jurisdiction of residence.

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

This position is responsible for effective leadership, guidance, and organization and staffing of Bus Service Operations. This position is also responsible for planning, scheduling, managing, coordinating and directing service activities to include management of operations customer service issues; division operations; and bus cleaning. This position reports directly to the Director of the department with a dotted line reporting relationship to the Managing Director advising concerning operations, practices, procedures, policies and strategies. The incumbent develops, modifies and implements field operating procedures and techniques as necessary, to ensure operations are conducted efficiently, safely, and in conformation with accepted transit practices. The incumbent coordinates ride quality and bus maintenance system-wide. The incumbent also has considerable latitude for independent judgment and action within guidelines established by the Director. This is a senior level management and administrative position of a difficult and complex nature.

Provides leadership, direction and supervision over activities in the following areas: operations and maintenance, customer service and division operations including bus yards, towers, terminals, road supervision functions and ride quality.

Interfaces with customers or customer advocacy groups to address service, safety or cleanliness issues.

Maintains an extremely high level of technical knowledge and understanding of state-of-the-art technology to manage and resolve difficult and complex problems.

Directs, establishes, and promulgates operating rules and regulations; assists in planning and development, management and implementation of policies; ensures enforcement of safety policies and programs; ensures adherence to Bus Transportation Quality Control Plan standards; reviews problems or potential problem areas to ascertain need for changes; develops scheduling and control procedures for bus services; directs and coordinates all bus service operations work both within and external to the office.

Prepares and manages the development and implementation of various operating plans and schedules, to include the implementation of contingency plans in the event of an emergency, special event and weather related operational problems.

Ensures personnel are properly trained and appropriate equipment is available to respond timely to rectify problem(s) and restore normal operations; ensures operation of bus system is maintained to the highest standards and in accordance with all applicable codes.

Evaluates, analyzes and monitors performance of bus and customer service operations for entire segment of system gathered from all sources. Makes frequent field inspections to observe operations and recommends corrective action to be taken to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

Manages Bus operations in an effective manner to produce the highest on-time performance, headway adherence, and customer satisfaction.

Implements sound employee relations and practices within the parameters of the Authority's Personnel Manual and union contracts. Manages, directs and supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, administering disciplinary actions, resolving grievances, assigning duties, directing work, establishing performance goals, conducting performance evaluations in accordance with established Authority guidelines and procedures, reviewing and authorizing leave requests and time and attendance, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided. This includes ensuring adequate levels of trained personnel are available to perform the required Field Transportation functions.

Plans, coordinates, directs, and manages budget preparation and execution for Bus operations. Assists in managing all BUS field operations’ activities to ensure activities are accomplished safely, efficiently, economically, and in conformance with assigned mission, goals and objectives.

Provides required Bus operations support for start-up activities, contractor operations, car acceptance and testing activities.

Attends and participates in high level meetings, hearings and planning sessions, inside and outside the Authority, to carry out the functional responsibilities of Bus operations.

Prepares and presents oral and/or written reports/recommendations as may be appropriate to identify problems, trends and other concerns and related corrective actions.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

