Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has an opening for a Respiratory Therapist. This position is flex/prn and will work day shift, as needed.

The Registered Respiratory Therapist builds upon the overall pulmonary management in identifying and implementing physician directed respiratory care interventions for an individual or a group of patients. Works cooperatively with nursing and other health care team members for professional respiratory care practice for all patients ranging in ages from neonates to adults in all clinical and ambulatory settings. Responsible for the appropriate age specific assessment and treatment of patients. May have access to, or oversight of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the course of carrying out position duties.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Clinical Respiratory Care - 1 year

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Resp Ther, Respiratory Therapist

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Troubleshooting

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Associates or Bachelor's degree required. 7900SE - Driver's License. Active RCP or RRT required. Non degreed applicants with RRT credentials prior to January 1, 2006 will also be considered.