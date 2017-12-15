RESPIRATORY THERAPIST - REGIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Woodbridge, VA
- Posted
- Dec 15, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Counselor and Therapist
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center has an opening for a Respiratory Therapist. This position is flex/prn and will work day shift, as needed.
The Registered Respiratory Therapist builds upon the overall pulmonary management in identifying and implementing physician directed respiratory care interventions for an individual or a group of patients. Works cooperatively with nursing and other health care team members for professional respiratory care practice for all patients ranging in ages from neonates to adults in all clinical and ambulatory settings. Responsible for the appropriate age specific assessment and treatment of patients. May have access to, or oversight of Protected Health Information (PHI) in the course of carrying out position duties.
Education Level
Associate's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY OR
Bachelor's Level Degree - RESPIRATORY THERAPY
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Clinical Respiratory Care - 1 year
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Resp Ther, Respiratory Therapist
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Troubleshooting
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Associates or Bachelor's degree required. 7900SE - Driver's License. Active RCP or RRT required. Non degreed applicants with RRT credentials prior to January 1, 2006 will also be considered.