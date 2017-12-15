TL, RAD-ULTRASOUND

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
South Boston, VA
Posted
Dec 15, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level. Assists the leader(s) with daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of operating center goals and objectives, customer satisfaction, and in meeting regulatory requirements through providing technical expertise within assigned area. Serves as technical resource for other team members through participation in quality control and improvement/evaluation activities, staff development activities and daily support to team members.

Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Operation Monitoring, Operation and Control, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
ARMDS OR ARRT(S) certification required.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this