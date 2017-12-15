TL, RAD-ULTRASOUND
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Dec 15, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level. Assists the leader(s) with daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of operating center goals and objectives, customer satisfaction, and in meeting regulatory requirements through providing technical expertise within assigned area. Serves as technical resource for other team members through participation in quality control and improvement/evaluation activities, staff development activities and daily support to team members.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Operation Monitoring, Operation and Control, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
ARMDS OR ARRT(S) certification required.
