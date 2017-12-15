Performs diagnostic and interventional ultrasound procedures at a technical level. Assists the leader(s) with daily operations, coordination of work, quality and service, achievement of operating center goals and objectives, customer satisfaction, and in meeting regulatory requirements through providing technical expertise within assigned area. Serves as technical resource for other team members through participation in quality control and improvement/evaluation activities, staff development activities and daily support to team members.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Amer Reg of Diag Med Sonograph, Amer Reg of Radiologic Tech, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Operation Monitoring, Operation and Control, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

ARMDS OR ARRT(S) certification required.