Registered Nurse - Hospice HouseSentara Hospice House is seeking a caring, compassionate, professional RN for our Hospice House team located in beautiful Virginia Beach, Virginia.This is a Flexi position with rotating shifts.Sentara offers excellent wages.Apply on-line today.Sentara Hospice House is the only facility of its kind in the Hampton Roads area. This 12-bed inpatient hospice facility was created to meet the growing needs of the community for respite and end-of-life care. From nursing services and social work to volunteer and bereavement services, we offer the same full range of inpatient hospice services as currently offered in the hospital.Transitioning to end of life is difficult, but having a supportive team and environment to enjoy precious time with family makes the journey easier. At Sentara Hospice House, the burden and anxiety of providing care is lifted from the family members, allowing them to be available for the emotional support of their loved one and each other.

Responsible for the delivery of direct patient care in accordance with the patient's plan of care and Sentara's Hospice House policy and procedures.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree - NURSING OR

Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING OR

Diploma - NURSING

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Equipment Selection, Instructing, Service Orientation, Social Perceptiveness, Technology/Computer, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

External Posting Description

Flexi RN position.

Rotating shifts.