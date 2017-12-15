This position is responsible for the utilization of specialized equipment and under the direction of a qualified physician, performs procedures on patients. The Cardiovascular Tech Student acts as a first assistant during diagnostic and therapeutic vascular procedures.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must have completed enough clinical hours in an accredited cardiovascular technology program that the student may use employed hours towards graduation requirements.