CARDIOVASCULAR TECH STUDENT
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Dec 15, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: This position is responsible for the utilization of specialized equipment and under the direction of a qualified physician, performs procedures on patients. The Cardiovascular Tech Student acts as a first assistant during diagnostic and therapeutic vascular procedures.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Must have completed enough clinical hours in an accredited cardiovascular technology program that the student may use employed hours towards graduation requirements.