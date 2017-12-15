CARDIOVASCULAR TECH STUDENT

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Dec 15, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: This position is responsible for the utilization of specialized equipment and under the direction of a qualified physician, performs procedures on patients. The Cardiovascular Tech Student acts as a first assistant during diagnostic and therapeutic vascular procedures.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Basic Life Support

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Must have completed enough clinical hours in an accredited cardiovascular technology program that the student may use employed hours towards graduation requirements.

