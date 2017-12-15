Registers patients/residents for SLC delivery of patient services. Communicates with Case Managers, Transition Coordinators, Billing Representatives, and Business Office Managers to ensure all admission paper work and contracts are received and available in the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software in real time. Verify insurance coverages and sequences all payers/plans in the EMR. Works in a multi-disciplinary environment, which requires customer service skills and a high degree of critical thinking to resolve problems and prioritize daily activities.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Post high school training in business or medical office billing is preferred. 1-2 years experience with medical insurance payers and processes including Medicare, Medicaid, and other third party payers in a provider or insurance company setting. Prefer having experience in a high volume customer service work environment. Experience with automated registration and financial and billing systems is extremely useful. Must be proficient in computer keyboarding skills and medical terminology. Use general office technology such as calculator, copier, fax, printer, telephone, and digital pagers.