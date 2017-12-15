REGISTRATION/ INS VER SPEC
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- South Boston, VA
- Posted
- Dec 15, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Post high school training in business or medical office billing is preferred. 1-2 years experience with medical insurance payers and processes including Medicare, Medicaid, and other third party payers in a provider or insurance company setting. Prefer having experience in a high volume customer service work environment. Experience with automated registration and financial and billing systems is extremely useful. Must be proficient in computer keyboarding skills and medical terminology. Use general office technology such as calculator, copier, fax, printer, telephone, and digital pagers.
