Direct Deposit and Social Security Card is required

Meet qualification/eligibility/background requirements for this position

A one year probationary period may be required

Satisfactorily complete an employment verification (E-Verify) check

Lifeguard Certification to include CPR and AED for the Professional Rescuer

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Continuous exposure to sun and prolonged periods of high temperature and humidity. In case of exposure to infectious disease, incumbent is required to obtain the Hepatitis B vaccination series within a 24-hour period. Incumbent is required to follow environmental safeguards and wear personal protective equipment. May be assigned to irregular duties or when needed for special recreational events and related requirements. Work hours may involve weekend, weekdays, holidays and night duty. Satisfactory completion of all required background checks in accordance with AR 215-3, 2-13 is required.



1. If selected, a completed and signed copy of our job application form (DA Form 3433) is required prior to entrance on duty. (Click here to view form or copy this URL to your browser: www.apd.army.mil/pub/eforms/DR_a/pdf/A3433_Final.pdf).



2. Selected Applicant MUST successfully pass a medical physical examination! They must be able to lift and carry items weighing up to 50 pounds.

Must possess the following certificates:- American Red Cross "Lifeguard" certification or nationally recognized equivalent (i.e. Ellis & Associates Lifeguard Certification).- American Red Cross "Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation for the Professional Rescuer" (CPR-Pro) certification or nationally recognized equivalent (i.e. Ellis & Associates (CPR) Certification).When facilities use Automated External Defibrillator "AED's" and Oxygen Administration "O2 bottles" the following is required:- American Red Cross "Automated External Defibrillator" (AED) certification or nationally recognized equivalent i.e. Ellis & Associates AED certification.- American Red Cross "Oxygen Administration" certification or nationally recognized equivalent i.e. Ellis & Associates Oxygen Administration certification.





Additional selections may be made from this vacancy announcement for up to 90 days after the closing date.

Payment Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs is not authorized, based on a determination that a PCS move is not in the Government interest.

Please check out our Applicant Information Kit to view additional information you may find useful when applying for our jobs. (Click here to view kit or copy this URL: http://cpol.army.mil/employ/NAF/NAF_Applicant_Information_Kit.pdf

Applications are valid for 90 days after submission date. Applicants will be referred to selecting officials as additional vacancies occur.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

