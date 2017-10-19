As a company, The Motley Fool's mission is to “Help the world invest -- better.” Here at Fool.com, we help spread the word to millions of people each month by publishing hundreds of articles each week to our award-winning website. Whether it's analyzing the latest earnings reports or helping investors find the next home run stock, our content is designed to help people take control of their financial lives.



And now we're looking for the next Foolishly awesome Editor/Analyst. If you think you've got what it takes to make the cut, enter the gauntlet by applying below. Primary Responsibilities and Objectives:

This job has three main components…



1. Editorial

Your primary objective will be to work with our team of freelance writers to source, edit, organize, and publish articles for Fool.com. The focus here will not be on copy editing, but rather assessing the quality of the content, catching errors, and ensuring consistency. You'll also be responsible for optimizing the business outcomes of the articles by analyzing performance data and ensuring best practices in areas like SEO, headlining, and scheduling.You will use the editing, writing, and investment skills you develop (or already have) to help writers improve their craft with an eye toward making long-term gains.



2. Investing

To best serve our community of investors, we're looking for you to bring a passion for continuously honing your general investment knowledge and going deep in a specific industry (e.g. energy, tech & telecom, financials, consumer goods, industrials, healthcare, etc.). If you have an aptitude or interest in a particular area, let us know.3. Everything Else

We're a dynamic, entrepreneurial team that seeks to balance editorial quality with business outcomes, so there are always ongoing projects and opportunities. Here are some examples:SEO projects. Managing our social media channels.Business development, where we partner with other sites and businesses.Hosting one of our podcasts.Improving our processes.Pioneering a new content vertical.Working in conjunction with our marketing team (copywriting, data analysis, etc.) to convert satisfied Fool.com readers into paying members of one of our services.Article idea generation and maintenance.Ideas we haven't thought of that you'll contribute!

Preferred Qualities:Organized, with knowledge of investment analysis. You should feel comfortable checking facts on a financial statement.Relentless pursuit of self-improvement. We want candidates who continually learn more about companies and industries and make themselves better investors.A self-starter who learns quickly and is comfortable with rapidly evolving expectations. Be prepared to frequently face new challenges and adapt accordingly.A professional billiards background.(Kidding about that last one.)Passionate about data-driven problem-solving.Candidate must “get” Foolishness, have a sense of humor, and work well in a collaborative environment.Position is full-time, in-house, in Alexandria, Virginia. We will not consider a “work from home” scenario. We want to see your shining face.

Education and Job Knowledge: Undergraduate degree in finance, accounting, journalism, or any relevant field. Equivalent experience may substitute.Some knowledge of investing, particularly in individual stocks: Know your way around the balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows.Continuing personal education about the world's best public companies and all things money-related. As part of your application please submit the following writing sample with your cover letter: We would like you to create a writing sample with the following instructions: Pick one of the companies below and write an interesting and analytically sound article (around 500-800 words). Please include links to any sources you use. Options:



Citigroup

Bank of America

Exxon Mobil

ConocoPhillips

FitbitTwitterCostcoPhilip Morris InternationalJohnson & JohnsonPfizer

