Configure, install and troubleshoot UMC-approved devices (laptops, desktops, mobile devices, tablets, printers, network-connected copiers, scanners and other office IT equipment)

Configure, install and troubleshoot UMC-approved software including the operating system (OS) and approved Commercial of-the-shelf (COTS)

Maintain and upgrade software elements, including the Operating System

Moving, Install and Remove (Moves, Adds and Changes (MAC)). In addition coordinate and support technology refresh activities (e.g. laptop upgrades, printer upgrades, mobile device upgrades)

Advanced administration and basic troubleshooting of Active Directory

Advanced administration and basic troubleshooting of Office 2010-2016

Advanced administration of other systems as assigned, trained or mentored by senior members of the team or instructed in special training sessions

Identify and escalate situations requiring urgent attention

Stay current with system information changes and updates

Administer, configure and provide Level I troubleshooting for telephone system

Work on data center hardware/software issues on an assigned or as needed basis

Manages/updates the inventory

Support remote and traveling users via remote login and phone.

Imaging and deployment of workstations/laptops

Support the operation and setup of the workstations, printers, servers and network

Monitoring of Anti-Virus System

Monitoring System Alerts

Support the operation of computer peripherals such as scanners, faxes, switches, wireless routers and mobile devices

Document re-occurring problems and identify the root cause to find solutions

Work on-call in rotational basis with other staff

Other duties as assigned

Perform network account administration

5 + years' experience performing in a senior helpdesk/support role is required for this Tier-2 level helpdesk position.

Desk-side support in a networked environment, identifying and resolving local and network related issues.

TCP/IP as well as connectivity focused troubleshooting

Understanding of DNS, DHCP and other network services.

2+ years LAN/WAN experience in an Active Directory environment is required.

Experience and understanding the Windows imaging process.

Advanced knowledge of Windows 7/8/10

Demonstrate understanding of Outlook mail functionality in a networked environment

Microsoft Office 2010-2016 support is required.

The Tier 2/3 IT Help Desk Support Analyst functions as a key team member in a customer service driven environment and provides Tier-2 and Tier-3 support for both desktop and laptop users. An important aspect of this role is to mentor entry level Tier-1 help desk personnel. This person will also interact with managers, departmental liaisons, and key hospital staff and collaborate with other Help Desk analysts, infrastructure support personnel, and application support personnel. Consequently, this role requires excellent customer service and good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to work closely with users to resolve their computer related challenges