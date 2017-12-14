Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Receptionist - Financial Affairs

The mission of Financial Affairs is to participate as a proactive partner in fulfilling Georgetown University's mission of teaching, research, scholarship, service and identity by planning, developing, and providing professional accounting, reporting, financial services and support.

The Receptionist serves as the critical and initial point of contact for all visitors to Financial Affairs. S/he responds to general and wide ranging inquiries from customers either by telephone, electronically, or face to face. , the Receptionist has additional responsibilities that include but are not limited to:

Serves as the primary Customer Support Representative for Financial Affairs.

Responds promptly to customer's inquiries, complaints, and obtains relevant information to direct them to the appropriate resources in Financial Affairs.

Answers emails and phone calls regarding customer service requests.

Handles UPS and FEDEX deliveries accordingly.

Stocks the break room and order supplies on a daily basis.

Schedules meetings of shared resources such as conference rooms and the training room.

Reports building maintenance issues to building management.

Scans and sorts mail to support associated divisions on a daily basis.

Uses judgement to separate urgent versus non-urgent items.

Handles ad-hoc requests from supervisor or other management.

Performs customer verifications to determine client meetings for 16 Financial Affairs departments consisting of at least 89 employees.

Assists the Project Manager with logistics when needed.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

2 years of customer service in a dynamic office environment

Superior interpersonal and communication skills

Experience using PC, spreadsheet software, database software, telephones, email, calendaring software, and Microsoft Word

