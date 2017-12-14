Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director of Digital Learning - Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship

The Center for New Designs in Learning and Scholarship (CNDLS) at Georgetown University is at the heart of Georgetown's effort to combine the best of its educational traditions with the tools, resources and opportunities of the new learning environments of the 21st century. Our programs promote active reflection and the development of learning experiences that effectively use technology to achieve defined teaching goals.

The Associate Director of Digital Learning pursues new opportunities for the growing CNDLS' portfolio of technology-enhanced learning initiatives and is a key advocate for the promotion of technology-enhanced learning across the university. In cooperation with University Information Services (UIS), s/he ensures a smooth implementation of instructional technology pilots and enterprise-wide solutions. Working closely with CNDLS' senior leadership team, the Associate Director of Digital Learning has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leads the Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) team activities, and identifies new opportunities for growing CNDLS' portfolio of technology-enhanced learning initiatives.

Provides support for TEL work across campus, including consultations, workshops, program planning, and grant programs.

Helps align the priorities of technology-enhanced learning efforts with the overall priorities of the Center.

Manages a number of established projects and programs, including several faculty-centered initiatives intended to explore technology and innovation in learning.

Generates ideas for experimental, future-directed pilots/projects such as innovative classrooms and virtual technologies.

Helps lead the transition from Blackboard to Canvas, along with the adoption of new enterprise-wide tools for media streaming and lecture capture.

Manages a team of creative instructional technologists, developers, and designers.

Provides leadership and support for MOOC and open education development.

Contributes to the development of the Master Program in Learning and Design, including teaching one or two graduate courses per year.

Contributes to conversations about TEL, Design, and Learning (in and outside GU) and cultivates awareness of the latest developments at the leading edge of the field.

Provides leadership and support of general CNDLS mission and activities.

Requirements

Master's degree - Ph.D. preferred

5+ years' experience in the field of educational technology or related experience

Record of higher education teaching in the field of educational technology or related experience

Strong familiarity with mandates and best practices for technology-enhanced learning, including familiarity with the cultures and needs of university environments

Technical facility with market-leading learning management systems (Canvas in particular), technology tools for learning, and workplace collaboration/communication tools

Proven record of positive, productive consulting interactions with faculty and students

Demonstrated ability to successfully design, deliver, launch, and maintain programs and initiatives, including a record of demonstrating initiative, diplomacy, and excellent professional judgment

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple complex programs concurrently

Demonstrated success motivating, leading, and integrating teams

Established record of engagement in research and public scholarship in the field of instructional technology or related

Experience with design processes, including visual and strategic design

Demonstrated progressive managerial experience, both of programs and of people

