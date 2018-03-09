Financial Analyst

Employer
NRI
Location
Germantown, MD
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Analyst, Finance
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Large, successful, and growing  international company in MoCo seeks sharp Financial Analyst. Individual will research and analyze financial operations, prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements, prepare position papers, respond to audit inquiries, take part in Ad Hoc assignments, and coordinate year-end filing activities. Great and generous benefits including free parking. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Qualifications:

BS in Accounting, CPA or close,  1-3 years experience, public accounting experience preferred, financial statement preparation or audit background, strong written and oral communication skills.

 

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this