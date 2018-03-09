Large, successful, and growing international company in MoCo seeks sharp Financial Analyst. Individual will research and analyze financial operations, prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements, prepare position papers, respond to audit inquiries, take part in Ad Hoc assignments, and coordinate year-end filing activities. Great and generous benefits including free parking. Call or email Bob Lucas 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!

Qualifications:

BS in Accounting, CPA or close, 1-3 years experience, public accounting experience preferred, financial statement preparation or audit background, strong written and oral communication skills.