Great opportunity for you northern MoCo CPA's who sick of the commute down the 270 parking lot! This large, successful, and growing international organization is looking for a sharp Sr. Internal Auditor who can handle planning, fieldwork, and report writing for internal audits. Position will also involve identifying risk, work papers, drafting reports, internal control testing, and mentoring staff. Out of town travel is at a very minimum if at all.Company likes Big 4 experience but will consider other. Great benefits include free parking, generous PTO, generous retirement plan, and more! Call or email Bob Lucas, 301-998-4674, blucas@nri-staffing.com for immediate confidential interview. I'm on LinkedIn, check me out and let's connect!.

Prefer CPA, public accounting audit experience, excellent written and oral communication skills, desire to grow.