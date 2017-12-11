DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Works as a key member of an integrated product team to develop installed system test facility (ISTF) and other Electronic Warfare (EW) test systems for the AFTC's 412 TW Electronic Warfare Group (EWG) Benefield Anechoic Facility (BAF) and Integration Facility for Avionic Systems Test (IFAST).Essential Job Functions:Supports system acquisition: defines requirements, validates approaches, verifies performance, and assists with planning future technologies.Monitors and assesses radar systems and assists with integrating those systems into and with other systems, facilities, and processes.Identifies risks, develops mitigation actions, identifies and solves problems.Responsibilities include applying radar and RF knowledge in researching, data gathering, system analyses, assessing, and supporting development programs and the integration, test, implementation, and transition to operations of new systems.Efforts also include support as necessary to the Group for provisioning simulators and simulations with appropriate hardware, software and databases, and identifying and producing data analysis products.Must be able to cooperatively work with and coordinate among government, military and civilian engineers and managers, as well as contractor engineers and project/management personnel.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Minimum of ten (10) years of experience.Bachelor's or Master's degree in an Engineering, Science, or applicable Technical discipline.Active Secret Security Clearance.Desired Skills:Sound understanding of radar theory, and experience with Electronic Warfare systems or EW simulators.Experience with anechoic facilities and their development or modification a plus.Experience integrating complex systems a plus.Experience working classified products a plus.