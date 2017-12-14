Job Description

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in Safety, Safety Management, Engineering, Transportation, Chemistry, Environmental Health or a related health science field.

In lieu of a Bachelor’s Degree, a High School Diploma and four (4) years of relevant safety experience may be considered.

Experience

Minimum of six (6) years of progressively responsible experience in safety management, to include experience conducting the more complex investigations and developing requirements for special emphasis programs.

Certification/Licensure

Possession of or ability to rapidly obtain a valid motor vehicle operator’s permit issued from the jurisdiction of residence

Preferred

Registration as a Professional Engineer, World Safety Organization Certified Safety Specialist or Certified Safety and Security Director, or certification as a Certified Safety Professional is preferred.

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

This position is responsible for safety project management and developing programs geared toward the elimination of hazards, inspection and evaluation checklists and the augmentation of safety training in the offices of Bus/Rail. Responsible for the development of department policies, safety reports, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and recommends changes to existing policies and procedures. In concert with Corporate Safety, this role conducts investigations of department accidents/incidents and produces various reports of investigations and develops intervention strategies to resolve identified unsafe acts and conditions observed in the work place. This position is responsible for analyzing and evaluating complex safety problems and liaisons with Corporate Safety on all safety and environmental matters. A significant portion of this position’s responsibilities require travel/visits to field locations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Conducts specific audits of safety at Bus/Rail facilities.

Makes regular visits to all Bus/Rail facilities to conduct audits of safety in conjunction with and independently of the Corporate Safety office.

Acts as liaison between bus/rail and corporate safety to identify and address safety concerns appropriately.

Ensures monthly reports are forwarded to Safety Committees in a timely manner outlining OSHA injury and accident statistics as well as Local Safety Committee minutes, safety observations and special project updates.

Develops task listing for job hazard analysis program.

Develops and follows up on all Bus/Rail related Safety projects.

Manages master databases (SMS and the training server as it relates to CPR, First Aid and defibrillator training).

Monitors master listing of “Required Safety Training” attendees and coordinates completion with appropriate management personnel.

Ensures that toxic or unhealthful products are not used in work processes in coordination with EMIH (SAFE).

Develops safety related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Policies and Plans with appropriate review and sign-off by Corporate Safety. Updates SOPs and policies as necessary to include the use of any new equipment.

Develops Bus/Rail Safety Reports and Programs.

Develops management information reporting systems in support of hazard analysis, statistical analysis and trend analysis of identified safety deficiencies.

Provides project management on all departmental safety related projects.

Develops intervention strategies to resolve identified unsafe acts and conditions observed in the work place. Develops action plans to identify and initiate corrective actions of safety hazards.

Initiates the procurement process for all safety equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE), in concert with Corporate Safety, ensuring delivery and/or installation is completed timely and ensures employees are trained on the use of this equipment. Coordinates final approval of all PPE with Corporate Safety.

Ensures the inclusion of safety related documents on the department website.

Represents department at safety related conferences, meetings and other events to stay current with state-of-the-art technology in the safety engineering field.

OTHER FUNCTIONS

Attends all departmental and local and Departmental Safety Committee meetings.

Ensures timely updates to monthly “Rules of the Day”, bi-weekly safety bulletins, quarterly newsletter and Safety Program Overview.

Conducts safety compliance audits within Bus/Rail Services.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision..

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

