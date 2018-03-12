Occasional travel - Travel to Keesler AFB, MS and San Antonio TX for training (approx. 30-120 days) will be required during the three year program

U.S. Citizenship

Security Clearance will be required

Mobility Agreement

Acquisition Expedited Hiring Authority (EHA)

drug testing may be required

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes PCS AND RECRUITMENT BONUS MAY BE PAID

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

5. Must be able to attain Information Technology Level I acquisition certification with 24 months after being assigned to the position.

6. Requirement of the program: Travel to Keesler AFB and San Antonio for training will also be

required; approx.30-120 days during the program.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

You may qualify if you meet one of the following:

1. You must have completed all requirements for Bachelor's degree, or equivalent, or a combination of courses totaling at least 24 semester hours, in the following disciplines computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, information systems, computer/cyber security, technology management and 12 semester hours in statistics/quantitative methods, from a qualifying educational institution in a field that equips me to perform the work of the position

AND must have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level in one of the following:

a) Class Standing - upper third of the graduating class based on completed courses in the college, university, or major subdivision;

b) Grade Point Average - 2.95 or higher out of a possible 4.0 as recorded on your official transcript or as computed based on 4 years of education or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of curriculum; OR 3.45 or higher out of a possible 4.0 based on the average of the required courses completed in your major field or the required courses in your major field completed during the final 2 years of your curriculum. If more than 10 percent of total undergraduate credit hours are non-graded, i.e. pass/fail, CLEP, CCAF, DANTES, military credit, etc, you cannot qualify based on GPA;

c) Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society (note: freshman honor society cannot be used to meet the requirements of this position). (If qualifying based on class standing or honor society membership, provide appropriate documentation). OR

2. You have one full year (18 semester hours or the equivalent) of graduate level study, or possess a master's or higher degree, e.g., LL.B., J.D., LL.M., Ph.D., in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities to do the work of this position. Such fields include business administration, industrial management, industrial engineering, industrial psychology, public administration, political science, or government. (Submit copy of transcripts).

3. You have at least one year (12 months) of specialized experience, that provided knowledge to perform successfully the duties of the position such as work experience that involves performs a variety of specific duties designed to develop knowledge and skills in applying IT specialist principles, methods, and techniques. To be creditable, specialized experience must have been equivalent to at least the next lower qualifying pay band or equivalent grade under the General Schedule (GS) or other pay systems. Equivalent experience may be at the level of the lowest GS grade covered by the applicable pay band; however, the experience must demonstrate KSA's to successfully perform the duties of the position being filled.

4. You must have a combination of graduate education as described above and the type of specialized experience as described above, which when combined would equate to 100%. (To compute, first determine your total qualifying graduate level education as a percentage of the graduate education required; then determine your total qualifying experience as a percentage of experience described above; add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal to at least 100 %.) (Submit a copy of your transcript.)

Qualified candidate's will be considered in accordance with Office Of Personnel Management Guidelines. You can also visit:

http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/standards/index-Standards.asp

Knowledge, Skills and/or Abilities:

1.Knowledge of IT principles, techniques, requirements, methods and practices to participate in a variety of routine IT specialist assignments.

2.Knowledge of the principles, policies, and practices of acquisition and program management to carry out assignments in support of planning, organizing and managing software and hardware systems acquisition.

3.Knowledge to assist in the development and maintenance portions of IT system capabilities which support the operation, planning, management, analysis and decision-making :functions of the customer.

4.Analytical and evaluation skills to assess systems of IT programs and/or equipment for capability in meeting customer or project requirements.

5.Oral and written communication skills for effective working relationships, interaction with customers, and presentation of findings and proposals.

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

Selective Service: MALE APPLICANTS BORN AFTER DECEMBER 31, 1959, WHO ARE 18 BUT NOT YET 26 YEARS OLD, MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM (OR HAVE AN EXEMPTION) TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT. For additional information or to register, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

Note: Some locations may require TS/SCI, Top Secret Clearance, Drug Testing and/or Polygraph Testing.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities required of this position. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.