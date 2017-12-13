Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Associate Director of Development, Western Region - Office of Advancement

The Office of Advancement advances the mission of Georgetown through fundraising and alumni engagement activities. The office has many departments including event planning, fundraising, volunteer management, communications, data management, and analytics.

The Associate Director of Development executes a regional strategy for the west region advancement team - identifying and soliciting new major gift prospects, ensuring strong pipeline development from discovery to solicitation to gift closing, as well as possible hand-off to or collaboration with the appropriate constituent development unit or senior regional advancement officer. S/he collaborates with the Alumni Relations, Annual Fund, and Regional Advancement teams to ensure that Main Campus fundraising and the regional model of advancement continue as strong drivers of overall fundraising efforts. Reporting to the Senior Director of Regional Advancement for Western Region, the Associate Director of Development has duties that include but are not limited to:

Fundraising

Develops and implements an effective strategy for attaining specific fundraising goals with undergraduate alumni, parents, other alumni from all Georgetown schools and programs, as well as non-affiliated donor prospects.

Collaborates with deans and faculty, and coordinates with other fund development and alumni relations staff.

Identifies stewardship opportunities for major donors.

Implements overall strategy for development initiatives in the west region, including coordination with parents programs, constituent major gift units, and the overall regional campaign.

Achieves specific fundraising goals including all major elements of the solicitation process from cultivation to solicitation to stewardship.

Identifies, trains, and collaborates with alumni and parent volunteers to bolster fundraising efforts in the region.

Coordinates with the alumni relations team on the overall volunteer management strategy including parent and alumni clubs, boards and organizations.

Events, Communications, and Travel

Manages targeted, development focused gatherings to expose constituents to university faculty and administrators traveling in the region in an effort to develop and bolster strong philanthropic relationships and maximize gift potential.

Assures adequate and appropriate communications with constituents, working closely with the Alumni Relations team, and Parents Program director and university communications.

Carries a portfolio of prospects with a personal visit goal of 150 visits per year to promote annual fund and campaign priorities with the ultimate goal of building the pipeline of major gift prospects and securing the best gifts for Georgetown.

Takes significant travel away from Washington, DC, and spends at least ten days each month traveling to visit with donors in the mid-west south region.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

3 to 5 years of fundraising experience, preferably in a higher education setting

Personal solicitation experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, organization, and the ability/willingness to work as an integral part of a team

Knowledge of Microsoft office applications

Availability and willingness to travel

