Outdoor Adventures, Assistant Trip Leader



George Mason University, Mason Recreation within the Division of University Life invites applications for an Outdoor Adventures Assistant Trip Leader.



Mason Recreation meets the diverse needs and interest of the Mason community by providing programs, services and facilities that are innovative, comprehensive, inclusive, and of unsurpassed quality. Mason Recreation creates an atmosphere that encourages individuals to develop lifelong involvement in recreational, fitness and wellness activities through both structured and informal opportunities that meet the dynamic needs of our diverse community. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life for the Mason community by fostering leaders, encouraging healthy lifestyles, promoting learning, and developing meaningful social interactions.



Responsibilities: Safely lead Outdoor Adventure trips for the Mason community. Work with Coordinator, Outdoor Adventures on developing and leading outdoor programs for Mason students. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: â€¢ Scouting trips, and planning logistics and transportation needs for each trip; â€¢ Safely leading groups of students in wilderness settings, sometimes in adverse weather conditions; â€¢ Becoming trained in wilderness emergency medicine; â€¢ Providing emotional and medical attention to participants during emergencies; â€¢ Assisting with gear rental, equipment check out/in, repair and cleaning; and â€¢ Teaching skills workshops and clinics. Qualifications: Licenses/Certifications/skills and abilities: â€¢ First Aid and CPR; â€¢ Wilderness First Aid for back-country day trips; â€¢ Follow Trip Leader development plan. â€¢ Interest in outdoor recreation; â€¢ Excellent communication skills; â€¢ Excellent customer service skills; â€¢ Willingness to learn and grow; â€¢ Enjoy and appreciate health, fitness and/or wellness; â€¢ Solid organizational skills; â€¢ Ability to think clearly in a stressful environment; â€¢ Ability to work extended hours on your feet, often with a heavy backpack of up to 60 pounds; and â€¢ Valid driverâ€™s license and must be insurable.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number WGB274 at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and a list of three professional references with contact information. Review of applications will begin January 4, 2018.

MasonAd : Great Careers Begin at Mason!



George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in both academics and research. Mason holds a top U.S. News and World Report Up and Coming spot for national universities and is recognized for its global appeal and excellence in higher education.



Mason is currently the largest and most diverse university in Virginia with students and faculty from all 50 states and over 135 countries studying in over 200 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William, as well as at learning locations across the commonwealth. Rooted in Masons diversity is a campus culture that is both rewarding and exciting, work that is meaningful, and opportunities to both collaborate and create.



If you are interested in joining the Mason family take a look at our current opportunities and catch some Mason spirit at jobs.gmu.edu/!



George Mason University, Where Innovation is Tradition.

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

