Assistant Professor, Sedimentology/Sedimentary Processes (Tenure-Track)



The George Mason University Department of Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Earth Sciences (AOES) in the College of Science invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track Assistant Professor position in sedimentology/sedimentary processes beginning August 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.



Responsibilities: The successful candidate is expected to pursue a vigorous, externally funded research program, involve students in research, aspire to teaching excellence, and engage in interdisciplinary collaboration. Teaching will be at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, including sedimentary geology and other areas of expertise. The successful candidate will also provide service activities to the department, college and university.



Required Qualifications: Applicants must have completed a Ph.D. in the geological sciences, or a closely related field, prior to the first day of this appointment. The department seeks a dynamic person with a broad background in sedimentary geology.



Preferred Qualifications: Candidates with interests in interdisciplinary collaborations and field-based research are particularly desirable. Preference will be given to candidates whose research includes paleoclimatology and/or paleoceanography.



About Mason and the Department: The Department of Atmospheric, Oceanic, and Earth Sciences offers undergraduate degrees in Geology, Earth Science and Atmospheric Science, an M.S. in Earth Systems Science, and a Ph.D. in Climate Dynamics. Our faculty includes geologists, atmospheric scientists, paleontologists, and oceanographers. The successful candidate will be encouraged to forge research ties with other parts of the Mason community. Excellent opportunities also exist for collaborations with the U.S. Geological Survey, Carnegie Institute of Science, and the Smithsonian Institution. Additional information about the AOES department may be found at http://cos.gmu.edu/aoes/ For more information about the College of Science, visit http://cos.gmu.edu.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F115Az at http://jobs.gmu.edu/; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, CV, philosophy of teaching statement, research statement, list of three professional references with contact information (with e-mail addresses), and examples of published work and teaching evaluations (if available) into the field labelled ‘Other Doc.

