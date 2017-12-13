Job Category : Admin or Professional Faculty

Executive Director, Government Contracting The George Mason University, School of Business invites applications for the position of Executive Director, Government Contracting. This is a full-time administrative faculty position with full benefits. This position is partially funded from external foundation funding. The Executive Director reports to the Dean of the School of Business.

Responsibilities: As Executive Director of the Government Contracting Initiative, the position incumbent is responsible for strategic planning in conjunction with the Dean of the School of Business, the Chairman of Mason Government Contracting and the Government Contracting Board of Advisors. The incumbent with proven C-suite skills and expertise to lead, execute and expand the reach of the program by: • Modifying the strategic plan on an on-going basis and maintaining a view five years out; • Building mutually beneficial relationships on both sides of the street—government and business—to encourage and promote research and writing on issues relevant to GovCon; • Recommending and coordinating invitations for government and business professionals to serve on the Board of Advisors; and • As an integral unit of the School of Business, academics will always be part of the conversation and plan, for example, with regard to incorporating GovCon certificates in the undergraduate and graduate programs, raising funds for student GovCon research scholarships, all of which prepares and enables students to gain an employment advantage in the industry.

The Executive Director is tasked with raising funds, first, to secure the elevation of the Government Contracting Initiative to a Government Contracting Center of the School of Business and, second, to maintain a diverse income stream for the Centers lines of business: • Career and Alumni Advancement, • Issues Fora (oral and written, individual and working group), • Research and Publications, • Scholarships and Fellowships, • Teaching and Curriculum, and • Executive Education.

Required Qualifications: • Masters degree in business, or an equivalent combination of education and director level experience. • Proven performance in business or government. • Experience and a successful track record of building positive relationships with business and government professionals; • Experience managing a board and a budget. • Strong interpersonal and communication skills. • The ability to work well with colleagues.

Preferred Qualifications: • Doctorate in related field. • Ability to teach GovCon related course at the graduate level.

The School of Business: Dedicated to excellence in research and teaching, the School of Business educates future business leaders through world-class, innovative academic programs and strategic business partnerships. Ranked among the top 100 undergraduate business school programs and part-time M.B.A. programs by the U.S. News and World Report, the School of Business is accredited in both business and accounting by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) International. Faculty members are deeply engaged in the regional, national, and global business communities, and regularly advise government, business, and nonprofit organizations.

George Mason University: George Mason University is the largest public research university in Virginia, with an enrollment of approximately 35,000 students studying in over 200 degree programs. Mason is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in a range of academic fields. It is classified as a R1 research institution by the Carnegie Classifications of Institutes of Higher Education. Mason is part of the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, with unmatched geographical access to numerous federal agencies, research, and policy institutes. The northern Virginia business community is diverse and includes a large number of Fortune 500 companies. In addition to its 677-acre main campus in Fairfax, Mason has campuses in Arlington and Prince William counties in Virginia, as well as an international campus in Songdo, Korea.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number FA91Ez at http://jobs.gmu.edu by January 23, 2018; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references. We will contact you directly if we require additional materials. Review of applications will begin on January 24, 2018 and continue until the position is filled.

