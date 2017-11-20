Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Assists special education students during their transportation to and from school. Work involves responsibility for physically aiding special needs students when boarding and exiting school buses, and for overseeing the behavior of students to provide the bus driver freedom to operate the bus safely. Must exercise constant alertness to students' physical/emotional difficulties and mental limitations, and be prepared to react promptly in the event of medical issues or other problems. The nature of the work may require stooping, pushing, pulling, carrying, bending, lifting and sustaining up to 40 lbs. independently, as well as assisting students in wheelchairs by pushing/pulling of varying weights up to and including persons in excess of 200 lbs.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Assists special needs students when boarding and exiting school buses, occasionally lifting them when necessary and/or operating mechanical lift apparatus.

2. Assigns students to seats and adjusts safety straps. Safely stores crutches and other orthopedic aids.

3. Observes students during their transportation and reacts promptly to behavioral and/or physical needs.

4. Assists students during medical emergencies.

5. Sees that students requiring a bus change at a shuttle point are properly and safely transferred to the correct school bus.

6. May assist with or prepare reports of behavioral problems encountered with the students during their transportation to and from school.

7. Attends in-service training and workshops as established by the Transportation Division.

8. Works cooperatively with school bus drivers, parents, students and other staff members.

9. Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· High school diploma or equivalency certificate preferred.

Experience

· Some knowledge of and/or experience in dealing with special needs students preferred.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Have no evidence of criminal record or convictions of crimes of moral turpitude.

· Ability to exercise considerable patience and to assist the physically, emotionally and mentally handicapped students during their transportation to and from school.

· Ability to work cooperatively with students and parents.

Licenses/Certifications

· Must pass the annual Maryland State School Bus Driver Physical Examination.

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· May require stooping, pushing, pulling, carrying, bending, lifting and sustaining up to 40 lbs. independently. Assisting students in wheelchairs by pushing/pulling of varying weights up to and including persons in excess of 200 lbs.