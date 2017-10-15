Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

Yes

Provides direct and indirect instruction to students with disabilities and consults with other school personnel in the planning, delivery, and evaluation of special education services provided in the Least Restrictive Environment. The area of concentration will be for those students receiving services in regular schools.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Provides direct instruction to students with disabilities.

2. Develops lesson plans/instructional materials and provides individualized and group instruction in order to meet the needs of each pupil as stated on the Individualized Education Plan (IEP)

3. Assesses the progress of students on a regular basis utilizing tests, curriculum measurements and observation skills and/or modified-adapted assessment devices. Provides progress reports as required.

4. Conducts educational assessments.

5. Serves as a member of the school Individualized Education Program (IEP) Team.

6. Assists in the planning and development of student Individualized Education Programs (IEP).

7. Facilitates the implementation of special education services in the Least Restrictive Environment. (LRE).

8. Assists in organizing and implementing a continuum of appropriate service delivery options for students with disabilities.

9. Plans collaboratively and provides consultation and support to general education teachers regarding implementation of Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), reasonable modification, etc.

10. Works collaboratively in the development (TIENET/Web-based system usage) and implementation of IEPs and access to the general education curriculum/Maryland Common Core Framework with general education colleagues through TEAM Teaching efforts.

11. Consults and confers regularly with colleagues regarding the educational, social, physical or emotional goals and objectives of students.

12. Consults regarding MOI, equipment and instructional strategies appropriate for students with disabilities.

13. Supervises teacher assistants/ParaEducators supporting the instruction of students with disabilities.

14. Remains knowledgeable of current trends and best practices in the field of special education.

15. Communicates with parents through conferences, IEP Team meetings, and other means to discuss pupil's progress and the Individualized Education Program.

16. Maintains accurate, complete and correct records, case files, etc. as required by program regulations, Board policies and federal, state and local laws.

17. Attends and actively participates in staff/faculty meetings and system staff development priorities.

18. Provides input regarding the planning of instructional goals, objectives and methods of instruction for students with disabilities.

19. Improves his/her own professional growth through an on-going program of reading, workshops, seminars, in-service activities conferences and/or advanced coursework at universities, colleges, institutions of higher education.

20. Employs provided electronic tools for grade reporting (e.g. Power Teacher GradeBook), leave reporting (e.g. SmartFind Express), and parent communication (e.g. ParentConnect) etc.

21. Employs instructional technology hardware such as document cameras, presenters, and SmartBoards etc. when provided.

22. Observes and assess student behavior to establish and maintain discipline in the classroom conducive to effective learning.

23. Takes all necessary safety precautions to protect students and materials of instruction.

24. Communicates with students when academic and behavioral problems arise, and exchanges information regarding appropriate behavior in the learning environment (when appropriately collaboratively conducts Functional Behavioral Assessments (FBA) and develops Behavioral Intervention Plans (BIP).

25. Performs other duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· Teacher certification in Special Education as required by Maryland State Department of Education bylaw.

Experience

· None

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Demonstrated knowledge of special education regulations (Federal and State) and current trends/research in the field for accelerated achievement of students with disabilities.

· Ability to use technology, (laptops, desktops, specialized assessment and data analysis software).

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse populations.

· Ability to effectively communicate with diverse communities and develop outreach strategies to encourage parental involvement in student learning.

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively engage diverse parents/ guardians with varied communication styles, levels of skill and experience to support their child's education experience.

· Ability to employ a variety of teaching styles to respond to the needs of diverse learners.

· Familiarity or experience with electronic leave reporting/substitute requesting systems (eg SmartFind Express), electronic grade reporting (eg Power Teacher GradeBook) and electronic teacher/parent communication tool (e.g. ParentConnect) and ability to use instructional technology hardware such as document cameras, presenters, and SmartBoards etc.

· Demonstrated proficiency with business technology applications (e.g. Microsoft Office Suite -Word, Excel, Outlook, and/or Power Point preferred).

Licenses/Certifications

· See Education

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· As required by the duties and responsibilities of the job.