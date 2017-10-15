Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

Yes

Provides instruction for Visually Impaired students by developing, selecting and modifying instructional plans and materials to meet the needs of students utilizing Braille, large print and technological devices. Nature of work includes supervising students in a variety of school-related settings; keeping attendance and grade records as required by Board Policy/Administrative Regulation; conferring with parents and students regarding progress/problems of assigned studies; arranging and participating in teacher-parent or teacher-student conferences as necessary. Attends and actively participates in staff/faculty meetings; and provides input regarding the planning of instructional goals, objectives and methods of students and their IEP's. Frequent travel is required between multiple AACPS sites.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Plans, prepares and presents lesson plans, assignments, instructional materials for Visually Impaired students including provision of support to "mainstreamed" students, curriculum development, pilot testing of new materials, development of awareness/orientation programs for staff members, coordination of inter- and intra-agency support services for students and their families.

2. Develops, selects and modifies instructional plans and materials to meet the needs of Visually Impaired students.

3. Demonstrates and uses teaching strategies to present subject matter to students.

4. Provides an atmosphere and environment conducive to the intellectual, physical, social, and the emotional development of children.

5. Maintains discipline in the classroom conducive to effective learning.

6. Keeps attendance and grade records as required by Board Policy/Administrative Regulation.

7. Confers with parents and students regarding progress/problems of assigned students; arranges and participates in teacher-parent or teacher-student conferences as necessary.

8. Performs functional vision and learning media assessments.

9. Interprets eye medical reports as they related to educational environments.

10. Serves on special committees.

11. Attends and actively participates in staff/faculty meetings; and provides input regarding the planning of instructional goals, objectives and methods.

12. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university.

Experience

· None

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Knowledge of school organization, goals and objectives with special emphasis on teaching techniques related to providing instruction to visually impaired students.

· Knowledge of materials in field of specialization. Knowledge of current trends and research in field of specialization.

· Knowledge and facility of literary Braille, Nemeth Code and technology.

· Ability to speak and write effectively.

· Ability to deal effectively with students, staff and parents.

· Knowledge of and proficiency in technical areas of instruction.

Licenses/Certifications

· Eligible for Maryland State Board of Education professional certificate appropriate to teaching Visually Impaired students.

· Possess a valid Motor Vehicle Operator's license and have daily access to a car.

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· As required by the duties and responsibilities of the job.