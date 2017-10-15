Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

Yes

Teaches advanced technical subjects in high school, technical institute, or junior college, with emphasis on practical applications; develops courses and instructs students in biological, chemical, civil, electrical, electronic, mechanical, medical, and allied technologies. Instructs students in mathematics and science to supplement technical courses. Instructs by lecture, demonstration, laboratory, and shop exercises. Counsels students on educational programs and advises them of occupational opportunities. Works with other teachers/instructional staff to coordinate course given by other departments. Keeps abreast of technological developments through study and industrial contacts, and revises curricula to incorporate changes.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Plans, prepares and presents lesson plans, assignments, and instructional materials to students in an appropriate fashion.

2. Develops, selects and modifies instructional plans and materials to meet the needs of all students.

3. Lectures, demonstrates and uses audio-visual teaching aids to present subject matter to students.

4. Provides an atmosphere and environment conducive to the intellectual, physical, social, and the emotional development of children.

5. Monitors appropriate use and care of equipment, materials and facilities.

6. Maintains order and discipline in the classroom conducive to effective learning and supervises students in a variety of school-related settings.

7. Keeps attendance and grade records as required by Board Policy/Administrative Regulation.

8. Prepares, administers and corrects tests, and records results.

9. Counsels pupils when academic and adjustment problems arise.

10. Confers with parents and students regarding progress/problems of assigned students; arranges and participates in teacher-parent or teacher-student conferences as necessary.

11. Serves on special committees.

12. Attends and actively participates in staff/faculty meetings; and provides input regarding the planning of instructional goals, objectives and methods.

13. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university.

Experience

· None

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Knowledge of school organization, goals and objectives with special emphasis on teaching techniques.

· Knowledge of materials in field of specialization. Knowledge of current trends and research in field of specialization.

· Ability to speak and write effectively.

· Ability to deal effectively with students, staff and parents.

· Knowledge of and proficiency in technical areas of instruction.

· Demonstrated ability to effectively work and communicate with diverse populations.

· Demonstrated proficiency with business software (e.g. Microsoft Office Suite-Word, Excel, Outlook and/or PowerPoint preferred).

· Satisfactory score on any test required.

Licenses/Certifications

· Eligible for Maryland State Board of Education professional certificate appropriate to area of assignment.

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· As required by the duties and responsibilities of the job.