Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Under general supervision performs routine cleaning in schools, administrative buildings and grounds. Duties involve repetitive manual work, detailed cleaning tasks, and minor maintenance duties. Employee(s) must be capable of performing any and all of the listed duties individually and independently. These duties may vary based upon work location/assignment and available staffing. May serve as back-up to the chief or lead custodian in a school as designated. This position is considered essential personnel for emergency situations, including inclement weather conditions. Majority of positions are evening shift. During the summer, custodians are required to work day shift.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Cleans classrooms, offices, gymnasiums, halls and stairs.

2. Cleans, sanitizes and supplies restrooms and locker rooms (where included in facility).

3. Collects trash and recyclable materials from classrooms, shops, offices, restrooms, and grounds; transport and dispose in proper containers.

4. Dusts and polishes furniture, i.e. chairs, tables, desks, and shelves.

5. Sweeps, dry mops and wet mops floors.

6. Operates powered equipment to scrub and buff floors; vacuum; spot clean and apply & extract cleaning solutions to carpeting.

7. Washes windows, display cases, walls, woodwork, and venetian blinds.

8. Cleans and maintains a variety of other surfaces. For example, baseboards, doors and trim, drinking fountains.

9. Responsible for checking all door locks and window latches; secures building after end of shift and sets alarm.

10. Uses, cleans, and cares for power cleaning equipment and other cleaning materials and supplies according to written and oral instructions.

11. Climbs and works from ladders to accomplish assigned tasks.

12. Makes minor repairs to building and equipment such as replacing light bulbs and ceiling tiles, and performs other light preventive maintenance tasks and reports major building and equipment deficiencies needing repair.

13. Assists with delivering and unloading instructional and custodial supplies from delivery trucks as needed, delivers to storage or other facility locations as instructed.

14. Moves furniture and other heavy objects and transports as needed.

15. Operates power equipment to cut grass; trims shrubbery, rakes and bags leaves as required.

16. Clears snow and ice from walkways; sands walkways, steps and landings to provide a safe passageway. Ensures entryways are dry and safe.

17. Must attend all mandated training classes.

18. Responsible for knowing the employee handbook, policy and procedures for particular work location.

19. Performs other duties as assigned.

Employee Safety:

20. Employee is required to use safety devices and protective equipment in order to minimize the frequency and severity of work-related accidents. Adheres to safe practices and methods in the operation of equipment and supplies related to his/her particular job. The employee is responsible for correcting and/or reporting conditions within the building or grounds that may be hazardous to employees, students or staff members assigned to the building.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· Graduation from high school or equivalent certificate.

Experience

· Prior experience in general cleaning of buildings and grounds preferred, or an equivalent combination of education and experience deemed sufficient to prepare the applicant to successfully perform the duties of the position.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Must be able to understand and follow oral and written instructions provided in English.

· Ability to operate custodial and grounds care equipment.

· Demonstrated knowledge of the methods and practices of custodial work.

· Ability to work overtime or weekends and respond to call to work in advance of regular hours for weather events and other emergency situations.

· Demonstrated ability to effectively work and communicate with diverse populations.

· Ability to employ business technology tools as required of all AACPS employees, e.g. E-mail, obtaining relevant AACPS employee information through the AACPS Intranet, employing the electronic benefits enrollment tool and any other electronic tools implemented in the future.

· Must have reliable transportation.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT REQUIREMENTS for External Candidates or Internal Candidates Outside the Operations Unit III job classifications:

· Pre-employment physical and job assessment - the person selected for this position must meet all requirements of the physical examination and job assessment administered by a medical service selected by Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

· Successful completion of the background and fingerprinting process (external candidates only).

Licenses/Certifications

· N/A

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· Must have ability to perform extensive walking, stooping, pushing, carrying, climbing, bending, and lifting of up to 50 pounds independently and have the ability to exert force required to twist/turn equipment/tools required to perform assigned tasks.

· Duties involve sustained physical effort and some exposure to dust, dirt, noise, chemical solutions/solvents/odors, and adverse weather conditions.