Position Summary

Is this position exempt from overtime pay?

No

Provides the instruction to students by following instructional plans, and materials and presenting them using instructional techniques which meet the needs of all students. Provides an atmosphere and environment conducive to the intellectual, physical, social and emotional development of students. Supervises students in a variety of school-related settings and activities. Monitors and evaluates student performance. Follows, required procedures and practices.

Daily Pay Rates effective July 1, 2017

For a Teacher:

60 College Credits or Less =$70.00 full-day/$35.00 half-day

Bachelors Degree or Higher=$90 full-day/$45 half-day

For a Teacher Assistant:

All levels of education = $60.15 full-day/$30.07 half-day

Long-term Daily Pay Rates

For a Teacher:

REQUIRED-Bachelors Degree or Higher-$120 full-day/$60 half-day

For a Teacher Assistant:

All levels of education = $75 full-day/$37.50 half-day

Essential Duties & Responsibilities

Does this position have supervisory responsibilities?

No

1. Follow lesson plans, assignments, and instructional materials.

2. Maintains order and discipline in the classroom conducive to effective learning and takes all necessary safety precautions to protect students, equipment, materials and facilities.

3. Creates a classroom environment that provides for student involvement in the learning process.

4. Enables each student to achieve learning objectives.

5. Performs other related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skills, and/or abilities required. Reasonable accommodations may be made on request to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Education

· 48 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

Experience

· None

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse populations.

· Ability to effectively communicate with diverse communities and develop outreach strategies to encourage parental involvement in student learning.

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively with diverse parents/guardians with varied communication styles, levels of skill and experience to support their child's education experience.

· Ability to employ a variety of teaching styles to respond to the needs of diverse learners.

· Ability to employ business technology tools (e.g. E-mail, AACPS Intranet, electronic benefits enrolment tool, Microsoft Office Suite, etc.).

Licenses/Certifications

·

Career Ladder Requirements

· N/A

Physical Requirements

· As required by the duties and responsibilities of the job.