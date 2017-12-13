Conduct initial and follow up interviews with 200 veterans over a 4-year period

Contact research participants to schedule interviews.

Respond to emails and telephone inquiries about the study.

Determine study eligibility.

Conduct research interviews.

Coordinates initial contact of study participant with staff of employment programs.

Identifies local offices of employment programs for veterans.

Manages data entry, data cleaning, and data file maintenance.

Prepares appropriate representations of data such as data tables, matrices, etc.

Participates in the preparation of reports and presentation of the research findings.

Participates in research team meetings.

Assists in preparation of materials for Institutional Review Board review and renewal.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.Westat is seeking a research assistant to work on a research project to evaluate employment services to help US Armed Service members transitioning from active duty to gain employment. The research office for this study is based in Lebanon, NH.

Job Requirements:

· A bachelor's degree is required.2 years of research experience, specifically experience in scheduling and conducting research interviews, strongly preferred.A master's degree is preferred.Veteran of the US Armed Services preferred.Candidates should possess strong organizational and time management skills, critical thinking skills, and excellent oral communication and interpersonal skills. You should be able to work both independently and as part of a research team.Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, Paid Vacation, Sick and Holiday Leave, Professional Development as well as other benefits.