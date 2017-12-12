REGISTERED NURSE

Job Description:

SMG Triage/Telehealth RN (Part Time - 20hrs/week)

We are looking for a flexible, experienced RN to join the SMG RN Triage/Telehealth Department located in Norfolk, VA.

RN Telehealth Services

    Centralized Call Center setting located in Norfolk We serve the Sentara Medical Group practices with the following specialties-
      Phone Triage (AKA Nurse Advice Line) Virtual Anticoagulation
    We are a RN-specific Dept allowing RN's to work to the full extent of their licensure We provide a thorough orientation This Dept is managed by a RN (Clinical Manager)
Part Time Position
    20 hrs/wk Main schedule would be M-F 8:00-12:00 (to accommodate higher call volumes in the mornings)
Qualifications
    Prefer at least 3 yrs RN experience BSN preferred BLS required (through American Heart Association) Able to use EMR & phone system Qualities - Great customer service skills, Team-player, Flexible, Professional


The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.

