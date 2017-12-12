REGISTERED NURSE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Dec 12, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
SMG Triage/Telehealth RN (Part Time - 20hrs/week)
We are looking for a flexible, experienced RN to join the SMG RN Triage/Telehealth Department located in Norfolk, VA.
RN Telehealth Services
- Centralized Call Center setting located in Norfolk We serve the Sentara Medical Group practices with the following specialties-
- Phone Triage (AKA Nurse Advice Line) Virtual Anticoagulation
- 20 hrs/wk Main schedule would be M-F 8:00-12:00 (to accommodate higher call volumes in the mornings)
- Prefer at least 3 yrs RN experience BSN preferred BLS required (through American Heart Association) Able to use EMR & phone system Qualities - Great customer service skills, Team-player, Flexible, Professional
The Registered Nursing (RN) is responsible to perform a competent level of nursing care as demonstrated by the critical thinking model known as the nursing process. The standards of practice (assessment, diagnosis, outcomes identification, planning, implementation, coordination of care- teaching and health promotion and evaluation) along with the standards of professional performance (ethics, culturally congruent practice, communication, collaboration, leadership, education, evidence- based practice /nursing research, quality, evaluation, resource utilization, and environmental health) encompass the actions and foundation of professional nursing. The RN possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RN's who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.