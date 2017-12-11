FORENSIC NURSE EXAMINER

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Williamsburg, VA
Posted
Dec 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Forensic Nurse Examiners ensure high quality and cost effective care to all forensic patients. Our FNEs maintain an atmosphere of positive group dynamics to promote patient, hospital, and community satisfaction with services provided, as well as promote professional growth and development of the Forensic Nursing program on a continuous basis.

Education Level
Bachelor's Level Degree - NURSING OR
Master's Level Degree - NURSING OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience
Required: Clinical Nursing - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Forensic Nursing, SANE-A - SEXUAL ASSAULT RESP

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Minimum of one year recent clinical experience, with clinical and technical knowledge of the specific work being performed required. Previous supervisory/charge experience preferred. Demonstrates the minimum knowledge, skills and abilities to care for the individualized needs of the patient to include physical, psychological, socio-cultural, spiritual and cognitive needs as well as functional abilities including the need for diversified use of such practices. Maintains knowledge of judicial process, laws, and legal statutes as it pertains to forensic nursing. Maintains knowledge of Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund as it pertains to forensic patient billing procedures. Creates and maintains forensic medical records. Willing to assess forensic patients outside of the hospital setting. Willing to comply with all court subpoenas. Must have satisfactorily completed a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) or Forensic Nurse Examiner (FNE) training program.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this