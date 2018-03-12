Not required

Must be a U.S. Citizen (proper documentation required)

Must be at least 16 years of age

Successfully complete Pre-Employment Background Investigation

Actively enrolled at least part-time in an accredited institution

Must be in good academic standing (2.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale)

RELOCATION AND HOUSING EXPENSES ARE PAID BY STUDENT

1. Be a U.S. Citizen (Proper Documentation Required)

2. Be at least 16 years of age

3. Actively enrolled as a degree-seeking student at an accredited educational institution not less than half-time

4. Be in good academic standing (At least a 2.0 GPA)

5. Provide current transcript (unofficial is acceptable) Your application must show all requirements, including education and/or experience required for this position are met. You will be found "INELIGIBLE" if you do not possess the minimum requirements described above required for the position. If your application is incomplete, you will be deemed ineligible.

To be considered for the Spring Student Volunteer Internship, you must apply via the on-line application.Graduated students may not volunteer beyond his/her graduation date without proof of future enrollment in an accredited university.

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

• Student must maintain student eligibility and enrollment throughout the duration of the internship. (Be actively enrolled at least part-time at an accredited institution). Graduated students may not volunteer beyond his/her graduation date without proof of future enrollment in an accredited university.

• Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, and if you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, to certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

• Successfully complete a background investigation, if applicable.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your:

1. Resume; (Uploaded version preferred)

2. Responses to the online questions; and

3. Current Transcripts. (Unofficial is acceptable)

4. Writing Sample. (Optional - May be requested during interview phase)

Students must submit all required documentation during the application process to be considered. Incomplete applications will not be considered. We recommend that you preview the online questions for this announcement before you start the application process.

To preview questions please click here.