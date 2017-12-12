Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Senior Development Associate, Midwest - Office of Advancement

The Senior Development Associate plays a key role within the Development team and the Office of Advancement as a self-directed officer. S/he works closely with front-line development officers, in a partnership aimed at growing talent and building a pipeline for front-line development officers who are interested in making their careers at Georgetown and ensuring the relevant front-line fundraisers receive both the high level administrative and strategic support they need to properly maintain an outward focus on building relationships and closing gifts. Reporting to the Senior Director of Development, Western Region, the Senior Development Associate has duties that include but are not limited to:

Manages portfolio review, maintenance, and strategy

Identifies and researches potential donors to the university

Provides full-spectrum support to development officers in addition to managing a small portfolio of annual and major gift prospects and developing into a front-line development officer.

Handles the day-to-day fulfillment of prospect research inquiries and requests in support of Georgetown University's fund raising initiatives.

Provides accurate, timely and comprehensive analysis and information about prospective donors to the University.

Engages in the identification and reporting of new prospective donors for placement in fundraiser portfolios, using weekly gift reports and other data pulled from PRM and Gambit.

Provides general development support for self and small number of major gift officers, including budgets, staff solicitation visits, weekly gift reports, and donor information; entering contact reports and prospect strategies in donor profiles.

Administers the gift process, entering and tracking asks, proposals, Gift Agreements/Statements of Intents, and gift transmittal forms.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 - 3 years of work experience ideal, preferably in a development/fundraising environment

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Word, Access, and Excel

Broad knowledge of and experience in the use of research materials, including the internet and online informational databases

Ability to work efficiently and effectively, at times under tight deadlines.

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail

Ability to exercise independent judgment and initiative as appropriate

High standard of confidentiality and ethical information collection

Highly developed interpersonal, written and verbal communications skills

Strong collaborative and project management skills

Ability to manage and prioritize multiple projects

Commitment to teamwork, an external relations focus, and the ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines for a wide variety of assignments

Ability to employ tact and diplomacy in dealing with members of the University community and the University's donors

