Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Admissions Coordinator - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law. Tradition. Innovation. A superb faculty, hundreds of course offerings - and all of this just steps away from the Capitol and Supreme Court. Georgetown Law is an exceptional institution in an enviable location. Students come here from all over the world to study international or tax law, environmental or health care law (just a few of our specialties). They come here for our top-ranked clinics. Most of all, they come because this is the place where theory and practice meet. At Georgetown, students learn the law in the place where laws are made.

The Admissions Coordinator provides general administrative support for the J.D. & Graduate Admissions program. Reporting to the Senior Manager, the Admissions Coordinator has duites that include but are not limited to:

Coordinates the J.D. interview process, including email correspondence to applicants, tracking and scheduling of appointments, and generally overseeing the flow of applications.

Handles correspondence issued to applicants who are placed on the waiting list while maintaining those applications.

Provides accurate statistical counts for the Directors and Dean.

Ensures that decisions on Special Interest applications receive proper clearance before being sent to applicants.

Provides administrative and technological support and processes a portion of the J.D .& LL.M. applications.

Maintains and updates the general Admissions websites.

Assists with financial affairs processing for Assistant Director of J.D. Admissions.

Provides front desk coverage and assists in the “wrap-up” process.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

2 years of relevant administrative and customer service experience

Ability to work with statistical data

Computer knowledge including Microsoft Office and database software

Advanced administrative and excellent proofreading skills

Ability to manage simultaneous tasks and meet multiple deadlines

Customer service and technology skills

