Assistant Professor, Statistics and Visualization (Tenure-Track)

The George Mason University Department of Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) in the College of Science invites applicants for a full-time, tenure track faculty position at the Assistant Professor level. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities: Beginning in the Fall of 2018, this position will support academic development and vibrant research programs within CDS. The workload for this position follows the Colleges workload policy including teaching, research, and service. The selected finalist will be expected to develop a diverse, externally funded research portfolio.

Required Qualifications: Applicants must hold a Ph.D. in a closely related field from an accredited institution, and should have research interests congruent with the associated research centers listed below. Applicants should have a promising research record with a deep knowledge of and interest in computation as applied to statistical analysis and visualization, with a strong emphasis in one or more of the following fields: machine learning, Bayesian inference, and knowledge mining. Candidates should have a demonstrated ability or strong potential to attract funding and provide strong contributions to the continued growth of the academic programs.

Preferred Qualifications: Potential for success in both research and teaching are the primary criteria for this position.

About the department: CDS is a rapidly growing, interdisciplinary department with major research directions in Modeling and Simulation, Data Science, and Computational Social Science. The successful candidate would benefit from a highly collaborative research environment that supports a wide array of shared facilities and dynamic research centers such as the DataLab, the university-wide Center for Social Complexity, and the Departments Center for Simulation and Modeling.

For more information about the Computational and Data Sciences (CDS) Department please see http://cos.gmu.edu/cds/ For more information about the College of Science please see http://cos.gmu.edu

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, CV, teaching and research statements and list of professional references with contact information.

