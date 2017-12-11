Job Category : Instructional or Research Faculty

Assistant Professor of Inorganic/Materials Chemistry (Tenure Track)

The George Mason University, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the College of Science invites applications from outstanding candidates for a tenure track-faculty position in inorganic/materials chemistry beginning Fall 2018. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masons academic and culturally inclusive environment.

Responsibilities: Primary teaching responsibilities will be in undergraduate and graduate level inorganic chemistry. All areas of specialization in experimental inorganic chemistry will be considered, especially those whose research backgrounds include nanomaterials, metamaterials, functional ceramic/electronic materials, biomaterials, structure-property relationships in advanced functional materials, energy generation/storage/conversion and crystallography. The successful candidate will be expected to secure external funding for research and establish a strong research program that involves undergraduate and graduate students.

Required Qualifications:

Completion of a PhD in chemistry, materials chemistry or a closely related discipline prior to starting this appointment;

The ability to deliver high-quality instruction in general, inorganic and advanced inorganic chemistry courses and their corresponding laboratories; and

A commitment to conducting research with graduate (PhD and MS) and undergraduate students.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience as a postdoctoral fellow.

About us: The Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry offers undergraduate programs leading to the BA and BS (ACS certification) degree in Chemistry, with optional concentrations in Biochemistry, Analytical Chemistry, and Environmental Chemistry. It also offers a five-year BS/Accelerated MS degree. The department also offers a MS and PhD in Chemistry, along with graduate teaching and research assistantship positions, to qualified applicants. For more information about the Chemistry and Biochemistry Department, visit http://cos.gmu.edu/chemistry. For more information about the College of Science, visit http://cos.gmu.edu.

Special Instructions : Review of applications will begin on February 1, 2018 and continue until the position is filled. For full consideration, applicants must apply for position number F5840Z at http://jobs.gmu.edu/ ; complete and submit the online application; and upload a cover letter, a current CV, a research proposal outlining potential student involvement, a detailed startup budget list of equipment needs, and a statement of teaching philosophy and experience. The research proposal/research interests and future plans and teaching philosophy documents should not exceed three pages each. Applicants should arrange to have three (3) recommendation letters sent directly from the letter writers to chem@gmu.edu in PDF format, sent to the attention of Inorganic/Materials Chemist Search Committee.

