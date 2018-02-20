Administrative Assistant

Employer
NRI
Location
Bethesda, MD
Posted
Feb 20, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Administrative Assistant (Bethesda) Leading real estate investment firm in Bethesda, MD is seeking a talented Administrative Assistant to join their team. This position will provide direct administrative support to two Senior VP's. Position will involve handling travel arrangements, preparing information for meetings, updating information in Excel, typing correspondence, and answering departmental phones. We are looking for someone who has a passion for organization and helping an Executive team! This is a full-time, permanent direct hire role. Qualified candidates must have a Bachelors Degree, min of 2-3 years administrative support experience, strong MS office, and excellent interpersonal skills. Candidates who meet qualifications for this role will be contacted within 2-3 days of receipt of resume.

- Strong proficiency in MS office

- Min. 3-5 years administrative experience

- College degree preferred

 

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this