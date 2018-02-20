Administrative Assistant (Bethesda) Leading real estate investment firm in Bethesda, MD is seeking a talented Administrative Assistant to join their team. This position will provide direct administrative support to two Senior VP's. Position will involve handling travel arrangements, preparing information for meetings, updating information in Excel, typing correspondence, and answering departmental phones. We are looking for someone who has a passion for organization and helping an Executive team! This is a full-time, permanent direct hire role. Qualified candidates must have a Bachelors Degree, min of 2-3 years administrative support experience, strong MS office, and excellent interpersonal skills. Candidates who meet qualifications for this role will be contacted within 2-3 days of receipt of resume.

- Strong proficiency in MS office

- Min. 3-5 years administrative experience

- College degree preferred