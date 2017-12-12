As the Solutions Architect (SA), you will be part of a small, dynamic business team focused on growth and expansion of our current customer base and technology services portfolio. You will provide vital technical guidance for shaping responses to Requests for Proposal (RFPs) and Requests for Information (RFIs), primarily focused on technical solutions. You will define system solutions based on user/client needs, cost, and required integration with existing applications, systems, or platforms. You will research, identify, select, and test technology products required for solution delivery. You will establish, implement, and document the technology integration or migration strategies required to support innovation solutions to customer technical needs.

The ideal candidate will have direct experience working on advanced, complex technical projects or business issues requiring state of the art technical or industry knowledge. In addition, the ideal candidate will have direct experience with all phases of RFP and RFI responses including proposal development, review, and submission and a demonstrated ability to explain and describe complex technical solutions within the framework of an RFP/RFI response.

Essential Job Functions:

Evaluate current and emerging technology needs within the Department's existing and planned business areas to articulate the opportunities.

Conceptualize innovative and cutting edge software solutions to address particular end-user needs.

Collaborate with Department's software architects and interface with Government program managers and technical representatives and other customer stakeholders in understanding and shaping the technical requirements for opportunities.

As required, attend industry days and symposia focused on specific technologies or market areas, to include travel as required.

Evaluate and recommend tools, technologies, processes and training required to ensure the highest quality product.

Pitch innovative solutions to DCS leaders and customers in writing and verbally e.g., proposals, white papers and presentations.

Develop proposal sections, past performance citations, and other RFP and RFI response items.

As time permits, and ability and needs dictate, support product development within the Department's programs.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

Bachelor's degree plus twelve (12) or Master's degree plus ten (10) or PhD plus seven (7) years of experience.

Ability to obtain a DoD Secret security clearance

A self-starter, proven to have worked independently and proactively.

Proven experience as senior software architect, conceptualizing software solutions and pitching proposals to leaders and clients.

Experience in software development and coding in various languages. (C#, .NET, Java, etc.)

Excellent knowledge of software and application design and architecture.

Excellent knowledge of UML and other modeling methods.

Familiarity with HTML/CSS, JavaScript and UI/UX design.

Understanding of Government (e.g., DoD, DHS, GSA) product development strategies.

A technical mindset with great attention to detail.

High quality organizational and leadership skills.

Superior interpersonal communication skills.

Clear and coherent written communication, including visual representations of data, particularly in regard to proposal development.

Desired Skills:

US Air Force experience: operating or producing software products that are part of Air Force mission/weapon systems.

Knowledge and familiarity with Microsoft Team Foundation Services (TFS).

