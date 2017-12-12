Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a Vice President to drive business development efforts to expand our Financial Services capability. The Vice President will work out of our McLean, VA location.

Responsibilities

• Manage large Federal services client teams

• Manage all aspects of an internal business sector

• Build teams to support the sector growth targets

• Work collaboratively with other sectors to identify, lead, and capture new contract opportunities for MIL to deliver Financial Services to the Federal government

Required Qualifications

• 30 years of experience in the Federal sector

• Experience managing large, complex project teams, delivering solutions to government clients

• Ability to identify new opportunities for government solutions; managing full life-cycle business development capture; and managing the profitability of engagement teams

• Due to the focus in the Federal financial sector, the individual must have CPA and CGFM certifications

Education

BA/BS

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



