Vice President - 1395

Employer
The MIL Corporation (MIL)
Location
Washington, DC
Posted
Dec 12, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Executive, President, Vice President
Industry
Government and Public Services
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Summary
The MIL Corporation seeks a Vice President to drive business development efforts to expand our Financial Services capability. The Vice President will work out of our McLean, VA location.

Responsibilities
• Manage large Federal services client teams
• Manage all aspects of an internal business sector
• Build teams to support the sector growth targets
• Work collaboratively with other sectors to identify, lead, and capture new contract opportunities for MIL to deliver Financial Services to the Federal government

Required Qualifications
• 30 years of experience in the Federal sector
• Experience managing large, complex project teams, delivering solutions to government clients
• Ability to identify new opportunities for government solutions; managing full life-cycle business development capture; and managing the profitability of engagement teams
• Due to the focus in the Federal financial sector, the individual must have CPA and CGFM certifications

Education
BA/BS

Clearance
All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.


The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP

