Summary

The MIL Corporation seeks a talented Business Analyst to support a Federal Government client at our Charleston, SC location. We need your outstanding analytical skills to review and accept new software, review external systems changes to ensure continued functionality and reporting, and provide systems maintenance.

Responsibilities

• Provide expertise on Federal accounting procedures, policies, regulations, and operations

• Act as a catalyst in resolving issues relating to Federal accounting operations and functions

• Communicate and work with other offices, Embassies and Federal Agencies

• Develop and document best practices

• Understand customers' business processes and practices and translate that knowledge into clear requirements

• Serve as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) in specific areas such as travel, procurement or transportation

• Provide advice concerning accounting standards and processes, utilizing expertise to perform analysis of interface issues and processes, and the resolution of accounting errors

• Devise ways to improve processes and systems efficiency for customer accounting processes and procedures

Required Qualifications

• Bachelor's in Accounting or related field such as Business or Computer Science

• Expertise with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook)

• 6 years of reviewing and evaluating Federal accounting systems, procedures and regulations

• 4 years of systems analysis and design experience in any combination of the following areas: Requirements gathering; System design reviews; Implementation Support; Business process analysis; or Issue resolution

• Very good verbal and written communication skills

• Excellent customer service and client interaction skills

• Very good analytical skills to identify problems and propose solutions

• Ability to multi-task while maintaining a professional demeanor

• Self-starter with initiative to identify concerns and suggest options for resolution

• Overseas or domestic travel may be required

Desired Qualifications

• Experience with CGI Federal Momentum software

• Education/experience in accounting, ideally in Federal Government accounting

• Experience with business process improvement projects with a focus on streamlining processes and automating where appropriate

• Experience with Microsoft Access and the creation of databases and tools for process improvement

• Project management experience with life-cycle software development; testing, implementation and support

• Experience with Federal Agency systems or processes

• Experience with Tableau or comparable Business Intelligence data visualization software

• Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM) or Project Management Professional (PMP) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA) certification

Education

Bachelor's in Accounting or related field such as Business or Computer Science

Clearance

All applicants for this position must be able to obtain and maintain a Moderate Risk Public Trust (MRPT) clearance; please note that the clearance process takes into account financial background aspects.



The MIL Corporation is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. #CB #CJP