Janitor/Custodian

The Washington Post is seeking reliable, dependable and experienced janitor with good work habits for part time opening at our Springfield, VA production facility. In this role you will maintain cleanliness of occupied, unoccupied areas including general upkeep of building interior and exterior. Schedule is varied shifts are generally 7.5 hrs long.

Tasks performed:

Cleans offices, shared areas, production areas, floors, walls, ceilings, doors, windows, etc.

Clean rest rooms, locker rooms, toilets, sinks, and urinals.

Re-stocks rest room dispensers.

Responds to clean up spills of a hazardous and non-hazardous materials including biohazards such as blood (there are very few hazardous materials at the work site with the most dangerous being battery acid).

Maintains hard surface and carpeted

Empty and cleangarbage

Collects, processes, dumps recycled materials such as metal, paper, and cardboard. Operates recycling equipment.

Operates powered and unpowered equipment such as fork trucks and vehicles.

Maintains exterior grounds and roads.

Removes debris from roofs, parking lots, and sidewalks.

Remove snow using hand tools and powered equipment including plow equipped trucks

Machinery/Tools/Equipment/Aides Utilized:

Garbage Cans

Custodial carts

Power saws

Vehicles, snow plows, salters.

Fork lifts/trucks

Electric jacks

Product/Materials Handled:

Newspapers, advertising inserts, cardboard, newsprint, scrap metal.

Cleaning chemicals and supplies.

Restroom supplies.

Common janitorial supplies.

Job Site Environment:

Work Site:

Inside 85%

Outside 15%

Temperature Factors: (extreme heat, cold, humidity or temperature changes)

Normal weather conditions during the 15% of the position spent outdoors

Noise Factors: