The Washington Post is hiring a Building Engineer. This is an exciting opportunity at our Springfield plant location. In this role you will play in important role in the publishing and printing The Washington Post. This position is a Monday through Friday day shift schedule.

Responsibilities Include:

Monitor meters and other instruments attached to the equipment

Conduct building tours each shift, take regular instrument readings, keep a log of the equipment's operation.

Inspect equipment and look for any parts that need adjustment, lubrication, or repair

Make minor repairs or completely overhaul equipment, depending on the situation.

Keep records of all the routine service and repair activities

Requirements Include:

Be familiar with computers and know how to operate computer-controlled equipment.

Mechanical aptitude and should be in good physical condition

Ability to keep track of details and understand the importance of following schedules.

Familiarity with or ability to operate, maintain and repair

Boilers, heaters, pumps, valves, appurtenances and lines used in the distribution of steam and heated or processed water

Refrigerant compressors, condensers, evaporators, traps, transfer pumps, expansion valves, stop valves and float valves, together with all refrigerant lines and devices used to control temperature

Air compressors, together with distribution lines and all valves and devices for air control

Natural and manufactured gas distribution lines, including all valves and control devices.

Water filters, softeners, piping and pumps used in conjunction with water distribution, including all sinks, toilet bowls, supply lines, drains and water lines.

Electrical motors and engines used to power pumps, compressors and fans.

Fuel oil systems, including pumps, valves, lines, controls and fuel tanks.

Sanitary sewer systems, including sump pumps, basins, water closets, urinals, toilets and piping.

Electrical power distribution and auxiliaries for building's lighting, mechanical, plumbing and control components, including lighting maintenance.

License Requirements:

DC 3rd Class Engineer or MD 1st Class Engineer

Universal CFC Certified

