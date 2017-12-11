MEDICAL CODING SPECIALIST
Location: Sentara Corporate Office Location - Glenrock Ave.
Full Time - Day shift - NOT A REMOTE POSITION
Comprehensive understanding of the entire billing cycle, medical terminology, coding, charge entry, insurance adjudication, contractual agreements, payment posting, statements and collections.
High School Grad or Equivalent
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: Cert Coding Specialist, Cert Professional Coder
Required: Communication, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Writing
3 years of multi-specialty coding experience with Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases version 9 (ICD-9), Heath Care Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) and Modifier Coding preferred. CCS or CPC required
