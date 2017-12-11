Location: Sentara Corporate Office Location - Glenrock Ave.Full Time - Day shift - NOT A REMOTE POSITION

Comprehensive understanding of the entire billing cycle, medical terminology, coding, charge entry, insurance adjudication, contractual agreements, payment posting, statements and collections.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Coding Specialist, Cert Professional Coder

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

3 years of multi-specialty coding experience with Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases version 9 (ICD-9), Heath Care Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) and Modifier Coding preferred. CCS or CPC required