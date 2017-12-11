MEDICAL CODING SPECIALIST

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Dec 11, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Location: Sentara Corporate Office Location - Glenrock Ave.
Full Time - Day shift - NOT A REMOTE POSITION

Comprehensive understanding of the entire billing cycle, medical terminology, coding, charge entry, insurance adjudication, contractual agreements, payment posting, statements and collections.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Cert Coding Specialist, Cert Professional Coder

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Monitoring, Reading Comprehension, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
3 years of multi-specialty coding experience with Current Procedural Terminology (CPT), International Classification of Diseases version 9 (ICD-9), Heath Care Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) and Modifier Coding preferred. CCS or CPC required

