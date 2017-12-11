Performs preventative maintenance and repairs on building structures, grounds, building systems, and equipment. Assists in the performance of general maintenance, to include floors, walls, ceilings, lighting, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and other items. Assist with general maintenance on HVAC equipment.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Facility Maintenance - Previous experience

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Reading Comprehension, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

State driver's license at time of employment. Annual clean and safe driver's record. Report to work on off hours when needed for repairs or emergencies per division requirements.