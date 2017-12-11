Sentara Family Medicine is seeking a NP or PA to join their team at Old Hampton. This is a full time 8-5 position with the possibility of extended hours.

The Nurse Practitioner (NP) is responsible for the provision of health care services to individuals, families, and/or groups who receive their care under the auspices of medical group. Health care services include conducting health assessments, prescribing/providing treatments/interventions, promoting health, and providing disease prevention and management. Health care services are provided under the direction and supervision of assigned primary care physician (collaborative agreement). The NP is expected to participate in quality assurance and improvement activities, engage in member of the team activities, and use resources (human and material) appropriately.

Education Level

Master's Level Degree - NURSE PRACTITIONE

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Authorization to Prescribe, Basic Life Support, Nurse Practitioner, Registered Nurse

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Speaking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Nurse Practitioner experience preferred. The NP maintains continuing education credits of as prescribed by licensing body and the medical group and maintains prescriptive authority; acquires special clinical competencies as required by the group; participates in quality assurance and utilization management activities; and assists with risk management functions.